What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8: Hybrid aftermath

Next week on FX, you are going to have a chance to see What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8. So how much will what you saw last night tie into it?

Well, there’s a case to be made that it will or it won’t. Think about it like this — over the years, we have seen a number of storylines on this show that don’t really connect to much and honestly, that’s what we are expecting moving into “The Roast.” Yet, we do think it is problematic that there are all of these hybrid creatures that are out there now … even if they’re at a senior center. Doesn’t they gets visitors sometimes?

Well, we could try to write out some sort of elaborate dissertation here all about this show does all sorts of unbelievable stuff when it comes to humanity, but that’s almost behind the point. This is meant to be rather silly and over-the-top and as a result of that, we’re willing to overlook the fact that hybrids are running amok in the world. Someday, they could emerge and tie back into Guillermo’s secret; or, Nandor could learn the truth another way.

At the end of the day, the most important thing to remember here is that most of the story on season 5 is working in direct service of that big secret when it comes to Nandor’s Familiar. We know what could happen if the vampire figures it out; luckily, we do know that one of Nandor’s most notable assets is his ability to be completely and utterly clueless. This is also a man who has a rather unique way of saying “knowledge.”

What do you think we’re going to see moving into What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8 over on FX?

Do you think we will see any more hybrids? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

