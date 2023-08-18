The Challenge USA season 2 episode 4 promo: Bananas’ choice

We know that on Sunday night we’re going to have a chance to see The Challenge USA season 2 episode 4, and there is one thing we are wondering about already. What in the world is going to happen with Johnny Bananas from here?

Well, the whole central idea of this season is that you have the teams, and the idea of the Red team losing the iconic Challenger would be a huge blow at the end of the day. This is someone who is a physical asset and also somewhat of an emotional leader here, all things considered. After all, just consider the fact that he has so many seasons under his belt! Even if he is a target, there are people who see a use to him and would like to have him around.

Yet, he can’t think of any of this — instead, his goal just has to be continuing to make decisions that at the end of the day, are right for him. This is not a time to get cute or overthink anything. We know that Bananas can be somewhat of a showman, but he also has a knowledge of how to play the game and we do think that he will lean on that moving forward.

Above all else, can we just say that we’re a little bit disappointed at the lack of other video footage for the time being? CBS hardly gave us much of a promo here! This show could use a little bit of a bump here, especially when you think about the ratings being what they are so far. (The show is down versus season 1.)

One thing we do wonder right now is quite simple: Did The Challenge USA assemble a good enough cast of CBS stars in particular? We’re not altogether sure.

