The Challenge USA season 2 episode 4: A double elimination

For those out there who are unaware, The Challenge USA season 2 episode 4 is coming sooner rather than later. How soon? Think in terms of Sunday night! This is going to be the plan for the immediate future, mostly due to the fact that CBS needs to get all the episodes on the air before they get around to the start of their “fall” schedule. (Of course, we say it that way since it is some super-wonky schedule in light of the writers’ strike.)

What will make this episode notable? We’d say that some extreme challenges would be high on the list, were they not more or less a staple of the whole competition at this point. We’ve come to expect those! In the end, the thing that may raise a few more eyebrows is the fact that we are getting a double elimination here.

Below, you can check out the full The Challenge USA season 2 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

“Double Crossed and Sideswiped” – Host TJ Lavin reveals a shocking double elimination leaving the Challengers scrambling to win a high-stakes, adrenaline filled semi-truck challenge to ensure their survival in the game, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, Sunday, Aug. 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the big storylines we’ve seen so far is the battle between the CBS contestants and the MTV alum, and we tend to think that this will continue to be a part of the narrative for the next few episodes, at least. It makes sense that it would be! If you are really interested in winning this show long-term, why would you want to compete against people who have done this so many times in the past? That just doesn’t make any sense.

(Photo: CBS.)

