Tonight on The Challenge USA season 2 episode 3, we saw the continuance of a recent trend: Targeting the vets.

Are we thrilled about this? To put it lightly, yes. We’re not trying to be cruel to some of the vets here, but a lot of them have had strength in numbers on the MTV seasons of the show. It’s nice to see the tables turn — and honestly, we had as poetic a showdown as you could have here between Johnny Bananas and Paulie. These two have a long history, so why wouldn’t they face off here? (Ironically, more of the balls were in Monte’s favor to square off with Bananas, but that didn’t happen here.)

What made this particular showdown effective is that it wasn’t about just strength — you also had balance and endurance to think about since giant blocks of ice served as their makeshift platforms. It came down to the wire for the two guys but, unfortunately for Paulie, he missed the target. At that point, he just had to wait things out. There wasn’t any other option presented to him.

So who ended up making it through? Bananas pulled it off, just as he has so many other times over the past several years. Paulie goes out and oddly, he went out in peace. This was a pretty muted exit for a guy notable mostly for causing drama within this franchise.

Did Bananas defect?

Well, that is your cliffhanger moving forward and honestly, we’re pretty shocked that we didn’t get a whole lot more when it comes to a promo. This is a guy who isn’t afraid of stirring the pot, but we also tend to think that no matter where he goes, we are going to see him remain a target. So much of that is due mostly to who he is within the game.

