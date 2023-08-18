Big Brother 25: Where is Reilly Smedley extended interview?

If you are waiting to see the Big Brother 25 extended interview with Reilly Smedley, let’s just say this: We 100% understand!

Was Reilly the best gamer this season? Far from it. However, at the same time she did prove to be a good source of drama and we are happy that she was on the season. She did fight hard to stay in the house, but she also did more harm than good at times with her campaign. Judging from what Julie Chen Moonves told her after her eviction, it is pretty darn clear that she won’t be coming back in some sort of dramatic twist.

Julie did mention tonight that there is an extended interview coming with Reilly … so where is it?

Well, first things first, she indicated that it will be coming to the official Paramount+ website … but when? Well, last year we saw these interviews typically posted the next morning. With some people, we don’t actually think there is all that much interesting to say. That’s not the case here! We are curious to learn who Reilly’s ultimate allegiance was to at the end of the day — was Jag still her final two after he had gotten closer to Blue? Also, what about the “showmance” that wasn’t with Matt? It felt pretty clear overnight that she wasn’t as into him as he was into her, but the game moves forward for him now.

In general, we just hope that the game does still stay entertaining without her around, especially since Cameron was dull as dirt for most of the campaign week and did just about nothing to fight for his life.

