Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We wouldn’t blame anyone for wanting more installments at this point. Or, at the very least, some more news.

After all, think about it like this — it has been a good three months now since the end of season 13 and in that time, we’ve yet to get any news about episode titles, production, guest stars, or anything else. That’s before even getting into the subject of a possible premiere date.

The unfortunate truth, at least for the time being, is that we are not really anywhere closer to getting more news on the future of the Tom Selleck drama, as nice as that would be. Not only is there no new episode tonight, but we are stuck still waiting until 2024 to see the series back. It could be January or February, but it may even be later than this due to the ramifications of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

(Of course, this is where we remind you that the studios and streamers are responsible for these strikes raging on, and that the requests of writers and actors remain reasonable.)

We at least know that from the writers’ side, there have been talks over the past week; however, we have yet to see anything definite when it comes to a resolution here. We still hope that at some point in September, we will start to see a little bit more progress made that hopefully opens the door for us to see production start up in November. This could give us a chance to see the cast and crew back in January, but we’d be kidding ourselves to believe this is a sure thing.

With all of this in mind, we are still in a spot where we just have to hope for the best.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

