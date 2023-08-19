What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 9: Morrigan Manor

We recognize that we are more than a week away at this point from seeing What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 9 — so what can we expect to see here?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that “A Weekend at Morrigan Manor” is going to be the penultimate episode of the season. It goes without saying, but whatever happens here is almost surely going to carry over to the finale. Beyond that, this episode will probably carry over to season 6. Because season 5 and season 6 were ordered at the same time, that probably opened the doors for the writers to connect these stories more than ever.

Want to get a few more details all about the future? Then we suggest that you can check out the full What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

The housemates are invited for a weekend away at the home of a mysterious, illustrious vampire.

Just from a lore perspective, we tend to think already that this story is going to be really fun. The more that we can learn about the sort of vampires who are out there in the world, the better it often is. Also, who knows what this particular vampire could bring to the table? Is there a chance that they may actually be able to Guillermo? At the least, we can surely hope so! The character has been in a pretty darn tricky spot for most of the season, and we don’t know how else you could explain or talk about that at the moment.

Oh, and of course we want this episode to be funny — but that is probably a given.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

