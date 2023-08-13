What We do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8: ‘The Roast’

Just in the basis of its title alone, it feels like we are in for a good time with What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8. This story is called “The Roast” — how can it not be thoroughly entertaining?

As for what is at the center of this one, the name largely speaks for itself — the only question is who is the one getting roasted. Luckily, we are happy to say that we have an answer to that very thing within.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

Sure, the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8 synopsis may not be long … but it happens to drop a big clue as to where the season may be going. Check it out now, courtesy of SpoilerTV:

A roast held in Laszlo’s honor reveals dark secrets.

Is one of these secrets related to Guillermo being a vampire? That is our concern right now, given that Laszlo and Nadja both know about his transition, whereas Nandor does not. It’s clearly possible that this changes in episode 7, but this is what we are most concerned about as we prepare more and more for the end of this season. Remember that Nandor could kill Guillermo, and then himself, if he finds out that his Familiar was turned by another vampire. (For the record, we also think that Derek also gets killed in this scenario.)

In the end, is all of this mostly just a reminder that roasts are a pretty bad idea? Sure, sometimes you do end up getting a few funny moments out of them, but it can also lead to a lot of hurt feelings if someone isn’t game for a joke.

Related – Check out a few more details entering the next What We Do in the Shadows episode — what should you be prepared to see?

What do you most want to see when it comes to What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8, based on what we know so far?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







