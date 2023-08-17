Killing It season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Peacock?

Following the release of season 2 today on Peacock, is there a good chance of a Killing It season 3 renewal down the road? We certainly want this, but of course, that doesn’t mean it will happen. There are a ton of variables currently at play!

Before we move any further here, we really should just start off with where things stand at the time of this writing: Nothing has been specified exactly as to whether or not another batch of episodes is coming. While we are hopeful that the opportunity is going to be here, we’re also well-aware of the fact that nothing is guaranteed. Summer shows can at times struggle to find an audience, and it is even more challenging for the Craig Robinson comedy due to it coming out during the SAG-AFTRA strike. That means that there is a little less opportunity when it comes to promotion here.

Now, if you do want to see a season 3, what needs to happen in advance? There are a few different things, but a lot of it begins with the oh-so-simple matter of viewership. The more that people out there check out season 2 from start to finish, the higher the odds are. Peacock needs to see that the audience makes it to the finale since otherwise, there is no reason for them to think that they will be around to see something more on the other side. This sort of retention matters a great deal.

We should also go ahead and advise a certain amount of patience here. Because of the aforementioned strike plus the one involving the WGA, a big chunk of the industry is at a standstill. We certainly hope that all writers and actors are paid what they deserve soon and after that, there is a good chance that some renewals will come out. This isn’t just the case for Killing It — rather, we hope for more good things with all shows across the board.

