Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Eviction, HoH hopes (day 16)

In just a matter of hours, the latest episode of Big Brother 25 is going to be here — so what exactly are you going to see?

Let’s start off here, first and foremost, by talking about the eviction. At the moment, it feels like a sure thing that Reilly gets sent out the door. How many votes she gets will probably depend on how many people are told the truth come eviction time. Matt may vote to keep her, but that could be it when the dust settles. Jag and Blue certainly will want to, but do they try to cover themselves moving forward? Reilly has continued to campaign all morning and hats off to her for it, but we haven’t gotten the indication that anyone is changing her mind. For now, she seems relatively oblivious to the fact that she’s going to be sent out the door.

As for the HoH that follows, we do think it is 100% one that Jared, Blue, and Matt 100% need to win. Hisam may also be in a similar boat, but here’s the interesting thing at this point — Jag, Blue, and Matt may actually need him. They just may not mention it. If they information gets out that Cirie and Izzy tried to flip the vote to get out Cameron, then all of a sudden the Professors are really no more. There has to be some sort of counter-operation to this, right? There may actually be an inclination by some to let the underdogs of the house win this, mostly so that they can get out on Hisam and do some of their own dirty work.

Judging from the fact that we’ve heard nothing about an endurance competition tonight, we doubt we’re getting that. Instead, our feeling is that a crapshoot competition is more than likely ahead.

