Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: A Reilly, Matt admission (day 16)

We have made it to day 16 of Big Brother 25 and with that, we know the next eviction is right around the corner.

So what lies ahead when it comes to that? Has anything changed since our last update in the evening? If you did miss that, it looked as though Reilly was very-much on her way out of the game, largely because her campaigns were falling on deaf ears and she made some mistakes. Take, for example, making Izzy feel like she and Cirie were ringleaders. Also, having her allies be a little bit too desperate. All of this stuff, when combined, was a recipe for disaster.

Well, as of this writing, we remain in a spot where Reilly is going, and it’s gotten to the point where Matt told her last night that he had a crush on her — mostly because he didn’t want to let the opportunity go in the event she leaves. They had a moment where they shared a hug, but clearly either one or two things are happening. Either she’s not as into him as he is her and doesn’t want to fully lead him on, or she’s too focused on saving herself right now to fully indulge.

Sure, we do think that producers are going to make a meal of this because they are desperate for a showmance and they’ve been pushing this one already. Besides this, what do they have? Jared is clearly into Blue, but we get the feeling that she’s more just indulging him for game than having feelings that are somewhat similar. There are people in the house ‘shipping Cory and America, but there isn’t actually anything there.

So with that, we conclude a showmance update … something we don’t do much of here.

What are you expecting to see when it comes to tonight’s eviction on Big Brother 25?

