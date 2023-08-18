Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? If you are eager for more of the Max Thieriot series, we don’t think it’s a surprise that we’re there with you. The first season built up in a fantastic way over time and now, we couldn’t be more intrigued by where things go from here.

Can anyone save Bode from prison, and also himself? These are the questions that we are left to wonder and unfortunately, there are no clear answers out there at the moment.

Now, let’s go ahead and share the bad news, since there is no reason to let that linger for the time being: There is no installment on the air tonight. There won’t be one for some time. The WGA strike is well past 100 days and while there has been some element of progress as of late, we still don’t get the sense that there is any exact end in sight

So with all of this is mind, are we started to get a little bit more nervous about our proposed January return date for the show? We’d say so to a certain extent but at the same time, not to the point where we are getting frantic about it. So long as the writers’ strike ends by mid-to-late September and the actors’ strike by early November, there’s a chance that the series could start early next year.

Just remember this along the way — everyone involved on the show wants it to be back. Much of the TV industry just needs a better payment model in order for that to happen. The world that is being done now is, hopefully, the work that will ensure we are not in this place again in the years to come.

