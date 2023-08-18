Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who won HoH, week 3?

Who won HoH this week in the Big Brother 25 house? We know that this is a question there will, of course, be a lot of questions about. Also, for good reason! Just think in terms of what we have already seen.

Based on what we saw going into tonight’s episode, this was a competition that Reilly, Blue, or Matt desperately needed to win in order to ensure that they got some more people on their side. Sure, Hisam looked like a target for a lot of people out there, but you can never be too sure. Also, you didn’t know exactly why the Reilly plans all fell apart; with that, the only thing that you can do is try to take matters more into your own hands.

Now, of course there is a wide array of variable in HoH comps — sometimes, it’s about luck just as much as it is skill!

So who won tonight?

The bad news is that, for the second straight week, we didn’t see the start of the competition on the air show. We did get a glimpse at something that looks like it involves noses and snot … which makes us think that this one is going to be tied to the Humiliverse in some way. It does feel like one that a pretty large number of houseguests could do well in. There may be a physical component, but there’s likely more to it than just that.

Rest assured, we are going to have more updates as the night progresses! You do not have to worry about that.

