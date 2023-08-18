Minx season 2 episode 6 spoilers: A cause for celebration?

Are you ready to dive into Minx season 2 episode 6 over on Sstarz next week? We sure hope so, given that some awesome stuff is ahead!

So what can we say at present? Well, for starters, that we are a pretty pivotal point in the story. What else would you expect given that we are past the halfway point? Everything for Joyce and the rest of the crew moving forward will have higher expectations, and there is potential for SO much that comes along with that.

If you want to get a few more details on what lies ahead here, go ahead and read the Minx season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Shelly gets a taste of college life while joining Joyce on her victory-lap trip to Vassar. Doug accompanies Tina to her mom’s retirement party and learns some surprising news. Bambi connects with Richie on a trip of their own.

Of course, who doesn’t love a good victory-lap trip? The problem with this, of course, is the fact that no said victory lap is ever guaranteed and there could be a number of different twists and turns that go along with it. At the moment, the one bit of advice that we would offer is rather simple: Be prepared. We do think that there are going to be some jaw-droppers as we do get closer and closer to the finale here.

One other thing to keep in mind

This isn’t all that complicated, all things considered: There is no official renewal for a season 3 as of yet. Given the complicated road that led to Minx even being on Starz in the first place, we don’t want to act as though anything is guaranteed. If you love the show, our advice is simple: Recommend it to as many of your friends as possible.

(Photo: Starz.)

