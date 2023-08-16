America’s Got Talent season 18 finale date, live show format

Last night on NBC we had a chance to learn about the acts competing in the America’s Got Talent season 18 live shows. Now, do you want to learn a little bit more about how everything will work?

Well, one thing that we have seen already here is that this season of the series is going to function in a somewhat similar way that we saw in season 17. There is no semifinal round. Instead, you’ve got 55 acts taking part in the live shows and of that group, only a fifth of them are going to actually advance into the finale.

Want to know more specifics? Then this is what NBC had to say in a full press release:

Each week the two acts that receive the most votes from the viewers will move directly into the finale. The top 10 finalists will be joined by an 11th act that is voted into the finale via an Instant Save, chosen by the viewers on Wednesday, Sept. 20. In the running for this final Instant Save spot will be four previously eliminated Live Show acts, each selected by one of the judges.

Is this the right way to do it?

In a word, no. What we’d say is that this format does not really give any of the individual acts that much of a chance to shine. In the past, we saw a lot of acts get four or five chances to perform for America, especially when you factored in the Judge Cuts round. Now, we are in a spot where some of them are lucky to get three performances through the whole season. That makes it a little bit harder to know who is really worthy of a Las Vegas show or otherwise.

Yet, we imagine that this is what the network and producers feel is the most cost-effective option. With that in mind, this is what we’re getting in the end.

