America’s Got Talent lineup: All 55 acts for season 18 live shows!
The America’s Got Talent live shows are officially set to start off in a week — are you ready to see what lies ahead for some of these acts?
First and foremost, we should note that there are 55 acts competing moving forward, and of course they run the gamut all across the board. There are singers, dancers, magic acts, sword swallowers, and more. Also, there is a good chance that you don’t remember a lot of these acts given the fact that there have been a TON of audition episodes. We’ve made some of our complaints about the format clear over the course of the past several weeks, so it would be great in the event that this changes down the road.
For now, though, take a look at everyone taking part in the upcoming shows — Golden Buzzer acts have a star next to their names.
82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus
Adrian & Hurricane
Ahren Belisle
Alfie Andrew
Andrew Stanton
Anna DeGuzman
Avantgardey
Barry Brewer Jr.
Brynn Cummings
Chibi Unity *
Chioma & the Atlanta Drum Academy *
Dani Kerr
D’Corey Johnson
Eduardo Antonio Trevino
Erica Coffelt
Eseniia Mikheeva
Freedom Singers
Gabriel Henrique*
Grace Good
Herwan Legaillard
John Wines
Justin Jackson
Kylie Frey
Lachuné
Lambros Garcia
Lavender Darcangelo *
Mandy Muden
Mariandrea
Maureen Langan
Mitch Rossell
MOS
Murmuration *
Mzansi Youth Choir *
Oleksandr Leshchenko & Magic Innovations
Orlando Leyba
Phil Wright & Parent Jam
Philip Bowen
Puppet Simon & The Cowbelles
Putri Ariani *
Ramadhani Brothers
Ray Wold
Roland Abante
Ryland
Sainted
SangSoon Kim
Shadow Ace
Sharpe Family Singers
Steel Panther
Summer Rios
Three G
Trailer Flowers
Trigg Watson
True Villains
Warrior Squad
Zion Clark
Who is the favorite?
That’s a hard thing to figure out based on just a list of names! We would say that country singer Mitch Rossell has to be near the top of the list, though, based largely on America’s love of the genre and also the history of how similar acts have fared on these shows.
