America’s Got Talent lineup: All 55 acts for season 18 live shows!

The America’s Got Talent live shows are officially set to start off in a week — are you ready to see what lies ahead for some of these acts?

First and foremost, we should note that there are 55 acts competing moving forward, and of course they run the gamut all across the board. There are singers, dancers, magic acts, sword swallowers, and more. Also, there is a good chance that you don’t remember a lot of these acts given the fact that there have been a TON of audition episodes. We’ve made some of our complaints about the format clear over the course of the past several weeks, so it would be great in the event that this changes down the road.

For now, though, take a look at everyone taking part in the upcoming shows — Golden Buzzer acts have a star next to their names.

82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus

Adrian & Hurricane

Ahren Belisle

Alfie Andrew

Andrew Stanton

Anna DeGuzman

Avantgardey

Barry Brewer Jr.

Brynn Cummings

Chibi Unity *

Chioma & the Atlanta Drum Academy *

Dani Kerr

D’Corey Johnson

Eduardo Antonio Trevino

Erica Coffelt

Eseniia Mikheeva

Freedom Singers

Gabriel Henrique*

Grace Good

Herwan Legaillard

John Wines

Justin Jackson

Kylie Frey

Lachuné

Lambros Garcia

Lavender Darcangelo *

Mandy Muden

Mariandrea

Maureen Langan

Mitch Rossell

MOS

Murmuration *

Mzansi Youth Choir *

Oleksandr Leshchenko & Magic Innovations

Orlando Leyba

Phil Wright & Parent Jam

Philip Bowen

Puppet Simon & The Cowbelles

Putri Ariani *

Ramadhani Brothers

Ray Wold

Roland Abante

Ryland

Sainted

SangSoon Kim

Shadow Ace

Sharpe Family Singers

Steel Panther

Summer Rios

Three G

Trailer Flowers

Trigg Watson

True Villains

Warrior Squad

Zion Clark

Who is the favorite?

That’s a hard thing to figure out based on just a list of names! We would say that country singer Mitch Rossell has to be near the top of the list, though, based largely on America’s love of the genre and also the history of how similar acts have fared on these shows.

What do you think about the 55 acts competing on America’s Got Talent and the live shows?

