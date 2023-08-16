Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: More flip-flopping (day 14)

We’ve made it to the end of day 14 within the Big Brother 25 house, and there is one thing that we can say with confidence: Everyone has too much time on their hands.

What’s one of the big problems about a plan coming together on a Monday? You have a few days to talk yourselves out of it! That is exactly what is happening here, as Izzy, Mecole, and others continue to debate if leaving Reilly in the game is a good idea.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

What is one of the biggest debates at the moment? It is the idea that you anger Hisam now by flipping the vote, which makes him all the more incentivized to play hard moving forward … even though he can’t be Head of Household again and there is no guarantee that he plays in the Veto. You also are keeping someone around in Reilly who doesn’t technically have to be there for this to work. Couldn’t Cameron go after him in the same way?

Of course, what makes this so complicated at this point is that so many people in the house know that betraying Hisam was in the cards so if Cirie and Izzy back out now, can they really move forward with it? This is certainly something that Mecole, who has been very pro evicting Riley this whole time, could hold over them moving forward.

The real truth of the issue, at least for now, is this: Keeping Reilly is probably good for Cirie and Felicia, who will have a ton of her loyalty. For everyone else, it’s debatable. For now, it seems like the group is back in favor of evicting Reilly, but it could change again tomorrow. That’s the nature of this week!

Related – Get some more news on Big Brother 25, including other insight on the vote flip

What do you want to see from Big Brother 25 over the rest of the night?

Let us know in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







