American Horror Story: Delicate premiere date revealed at FX

For everyone out there eagerly awaiting a premiere date for American Horror Story: Delicate, we come bearing good news. The information is finally out there!

Today, the folks over at FX have officially confirmed that the new chapter in the horror anthology series is set to come out on Wednesday, September 20. They are selling it as Part One of the new season, and that means that there’s probably going to be some big hiatus in the middle of the season. That makes some element of sense, given that the SAG-AFTRA strike has already interrupted production. (A good chunk of the season was wrapped up before the strike began.)

So what can we expect in this new season? As some of the posters (click here) for what lies ahead already give away, pregnancy is going to be a huge component in what you see moving forward on the series. Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts are being positioned as the two stars, and both of them could be expecting mothers who are drawn in to some shocking story with questions as to what you will do in order to have a baby. One of the quotes that has been out there is that this season is meant to almost be a feminist version of Rosemary’s Baby, so we will see what that ultimately looks like.

The big mystery in this new season is Kardashian, who comes with a good many fans but also a whole lot of controversy. There are some viewers who are turned off by her mere presence, but this is clearly a move to get people in watching a franchise that has lost a good chunk of its viewership over the past several years. Will this really be what gets them back?

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

