The Wonder Years season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s big finale on ABC, are you going to see The Wonder Years renewed for a season 3? Or, are we at the end of the road?

We should kick things off in this piece by noting something pretty darn simple: We understand fully if you are a little confused. How can you not be? The re-imagining of the classic comedy had a long road to coming back on the air this season. It does have a dedicated audience, but is it enough?

For the time being, the one thing that we can say is that nothing has been decided when it comes to the show’s season 3 future. When will it be decided? There’s a chance we could be waiting until the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. We will at least say this: For a summer show, the ratings weren’t necessarily terrible. In live numbers, The Wonder Years generated a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also a little more than 1.8 million viewers. More than likely, these numbers balloon when you throw in here DVR ratings and streaming at the same time.

The big problem in the end here is that scripted content can be more expensive, and it is also hard to really gauge how committed ABC is to summer programming outside of reality television. We certainly know that there are some more stories to tell within this world — heck, there could be more stories to tell here for several years! That is absolutely not going to be an issue.

Instead, the final choice here is going to come down almost exclusively to whether or not the ratings justify it, and also whether or not it makes financial and logistical sense down the road. We wish that television was not a business sometimes, but we really are where we are right now.

