Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Reilly starts campaigning (day 13)

It took a few hours after the Veto Ceremony for Reilly to kick off her Big Brother 25 campaign in earnest, but what did she have to say tonight?

Well, a lot of it for her really needs to be about listening rather than just acting. Unfortunately, Jag and Jared aren’t always the best sources of advice — Jag is misinformed about some of what’s happening in the house and, at the same time, Jared is playing all sides.

The best person that Reilly can listen to at this point is Cirie, and we honestly think she tried to help her tonight. We still believe that in her heart, Cirie would rather keep Reilly (who would both be a target and also go after Hisam) over Cameron, who really doesn’t have a lot of allies. However, she is not altogether interested in sticking her neck out there in a way that would hurt her game. It is why Cirie told her to have a conversation with Izzy (where she gets to know her better and express interest in playing with her) and Felicia, where she can garner some sympathy over how rude Hisam was to her at the Veto Ceremony. If Reilly gets those numbers, she could have Cirie and they’d be good.

Will that realistically happen? It’s unlikely, mostly because Izzy has been pretty dead-set on the plan so far. We have also seen Reilly campaign tonight to Mecole, where she made the case that she would be a big target moving forward and she could help to protect her in the game.

At the very least, kudos to Reilly for trying — we were starting to get annoyed watching her hang out with Matt and her other allies for most of the afternoon. They can’t help you stay!

Do you think that Reilly has any chance to save herself on Big Brother 25?

