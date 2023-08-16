Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are we at least a little bit closer to getting some more news?

At this particular point in time, we don’t think that we have to tell anyone that the enthusiasm for more is out there for more of these stories. Just think about the way in which some of them ended! Multiple characters’ futures are in jeopardy and over on Chicago Med in particular, we know there could be a new male lead following the exit of Nick Gehlfuss from the show at the end of this past season.

Now, alas, we do have to share the bad news and yet another reminder that still, there is no new episode of any of these shows tonight. Beyond just that, there is no immediate timetable for the future here, either. Both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing and while we are hopeful that we will be able to get more episodes early next year, it will take some resolutions. That also means that the AMPTP, a.k.a. the collective body of studios and streaming services, are going to need to step up to the plate and realize that they have to pay these people what they are worth.

We know that this week, there is at least some negotiation happening between the writers and the aforementioned AMPTP; it does not mean that a new deal is imminent, but we will take whatever progress that we can.

Just go ahead and remember that when the entire One Chicago franchise is back, all three shows are likely to come back at the same time. honestly, it would be strange to see a mass deviation from this at this particular point.

