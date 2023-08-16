Nancy Drew season 4 episode 13 spoilers: The big series finale

As you prepare to see Nancy Drew season 4 episode 13, there really is one detail that stands out above all others — the fact that this is the end. We don’t think that we are ready to be at the end of the story and yet, there is no turning back now.

So why conclude things at this point? The answer to that is rather complicated, but we do think that a certain part of it is tied to the fact that The CW as a network is in the midst of a fast transformation. Remember that there is new ownership there and really, there are a lot of different series that have been canceled or are ending because of it.

Right now, we should really just be happy that the Kennedy McMann series is getting some sort of proper end at all. Not every other show is getting this opportunity! We hope that the bulk of the loose ends are tied up, but how can anyone say this with the utmost confidence?

To get a few more details right now all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full season 4 episode 13 synopsis below:

SERIES FINALE – Nancy and the Drew Crew’s mission to save Horseshoe Bay from sins of its past comes to an epic conclusion as they must contend with Nancy’s most shocking discovery yet, one that will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Melinda Hsu Taylor and Lauren Glover (#413). Original airdate 8/23/2023.

What’s next for the cast?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that McMann has another show potentially in the works in The Good Lawyer. The spin-off to The Good Lawyer has been on hold amidst the strikes, but we do hope that there is some sort of decision there before too long.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

