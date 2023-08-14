Andor season 2 premiere date: The impact of the strikes

We do think that there is plenty of enthusiasm out there about Andor season 2 on Disney+, but understandably still questions. How can there not be?

One of the biggest ones relates to whether or not the Star Wars series can actually hold firm with the fall 2024 premiere date. The situation with production as of late has been tricky. Much like House of the Dragon, Andor films in the UK, and a good many of its performers are in the Equity union. Their participation is not impacted by the strike; however, there are some US cast members who are a part of SAG and the series does not have its full team. It is inevitable that there are going to be some delays.

So will this lead to the premiere date being pushed back? It is possible, though there is still a lot of time where the producers could manage to get the show done and in post-production without a big change on the back in. Granted, it’s important to note that Disney has never released a premiere date at all; therefore, they can’t ever really say that things have been pushed back.

Just in case you do want to get a sense of where Diego Luna is emotionally heading into the final season, here is what he noted to The Hollywood Reporter prior to the trike:

I am getting very nostalgic because I’m heading to the inevitable moment of saying goodbye again to the character. I did it once, and it was painful. And I’m about to do it again, and I’m sure it’s going to be painful. But I can tell you one thing. I felt I had the opportunity to do everything I was missing from the Rogue One experience. In Rogue One, it was very fast. It was the size of a movie, therefore the end comes without you even noticing. And I had to say goodbye. I had to believe that was it. That’s how everything ended.

Then I was given this opportunity to go back, but go back different. Not to do the same, but to do a project that could help me explore much deeper who this character is and play him in very different situations and scenarios and moments, to be able to have a longer, deeper transition. And I am very pleased that I went through this. I am very happy, and I’m ready to say goodbye and start thinking about something else. I mean, it’s been a long journey. I’ve been learning a lot.

We are ready to get back into this world for sure; yet, we still are able to have a measure of patience. We’re going to need it over the next year.

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to Andor season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of those.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

