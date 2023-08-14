Solar Opposites season 5: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following the season 4 premiere today on Hulu, is there a chance at a Solar Opposites season 5 at some point down the road? If so, when can you expect it to be back?

We don’t think that there is much of a reason here to beat around the bush, so let’s start by stating that the animated comedy is, in fact, going to be coming back for more. This is news that was actually announced many months ago, and that sort of advance knowledge is really important for an animated show like this. After all, that works in order to better prepare episodes far in advance — the animation process takes some time.

We also tend to think that the long advance notice is also comforting for Solar Opposites given the chances behind the scenes. Dan Stevens has already stepped in as Korvo, replacing co-creator Justin Roiland. Sometimes change can be difficult, but we know Stevens to be an accomplished actor from what we have seen from him on both Legion as well as Downton Abbey.

So when is season 5 going to eventually premiere? There is no firm answer that we have for that right now, but we tend to think that summer 2024 makes a lot of sense. This is a time of year when people are looking for escapism, and we do think it benefits Hulu to some extent to space these episodes out. The only reason that they may opt for something a little different here is in the event they need some fill-in content due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see what the streaming service decides — for now, let’s just appreciate the fact that we have at least some sort of clarity on what the future holds here already.

