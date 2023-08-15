Quantum Leap season 2 trailer: What is NBC waiting for?

If you are excited to check out Quantum Leap season 2 on NBC, we tend to think that you are very much not alone in that. It’s been a long time since the show was last on, and we actually know that there are enough episodes in the bank for it to air this fall!

Because of this, we honestly think that we are going to get something more when it comes to footage over the course of the next few weeks. It is really a matter of when and, beyond just that, what some of this footage actually looks like.

If you were at San Diego Comic-Con this past month, then you already got a small look into what lies ahead. Through this, you know already that Ben is not going to be heading back home and within that, some of the leaps are very-much still going to continue. You will some some exciting guest stars, a ton of action, and hopefully some forward movement.

One of the big challenges with this show is actually rather simple: You want to see Ben and Addison reunited, but in doing so, do you lose some of the tension of the show? Or, do you find a way for them to leap together and fundamentally change what the story is?

Also, is there any chance that Scott Bakula ever appears? We know that he declined it in season 1, but you never know what the future holds.

We recognize that we’re not getting the premiere until October and yet, don’t be surprised if some sort of larger trailer surfaces by the time we get to the end of the month.

(Photo: NBC.)

