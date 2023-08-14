Is The Challenge USA new tonight on CBS, delayed by golf?

Is The Challenge USA new tonight on CBS? We know that the show has already hyped up being the second part of the two-hour premiere.

Unfortunately, let’s just say that you are going to be waiting a little while longer than expected to see the show back on the air. While we do know that the show is going to be coming back at some point tonight, it will likely be delayed at least an hour due to a golf broadcast that is running extremely late. We should go ahead and note that delays are going to happen often all season long, mostly because of sporting events like this + the NFL season coming up down the road.

So what are you going to see when the reality competition comes on? For starters, check out the logline for episode 2 below:

“Blurred Battle Lines” – The Challengers battle it out in a difficult water challenge, and a new alliance is formed to target a CHALLENGE veteran. Meanwhile, romance blossoms between two teammates, on part two of the two-part season premiere of THE CHALLENGE: USA, Sunday, Aug. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. TJ Lavin is the host.

Now, we should go ahead and note that Ameerah and Luis are vulnerable entering the episode, and one of them could be squaring off in the Arena at the start of this episode. Remember that there is a direct cliffhanger that is going to be paid off here.

So what about the romance?

Well, we saw in the early trailer for this season that it could be Tyler and Alyssa S., who were both ironically in romances back during their initial Big Brother seasons. This could end up making the two a threat.

(Remember when Tyler said he wasn’t going to get distracted? About that…)

