American Horror Story season 12 premiere date before Halloween?

As we think about the future of American Horror Story season 12 on FX, it feels like the powers-that-be have a big decision to make.

After all, consider this for a moment here: The horror anthology is at its best when it comes on the air in September or October. Why? Well, this is the time of year where a lot of people are actively thinking about it! After the fact here is, of course, when things start to become a little bit more of a challenge. People aren’t thinking as much about horror in November or December, and live ratings have been lower for the show in the past during these months.

With all of this being said, it absolutely benefits FX to premiere season 12 (also known as American Horror Story: Delicate) before Halloween. What’s the problem? That’s rather simple: The entirety of this season has yet to be filmed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Is enough footage in the can for the show to still come on the air? This is something that the powers-that-be should at least be thinking about for the time being. We’ve already stated that a split season may be the best option for the show moving forward, and we do still think that this is something that the network is probably considering. After all, giving us four or five episodes this fall before a hiatus seems to be the right move to get everyone talking, and isn’t that something you should really want at the end of the day? This is the best way to ensure that, long-term, you have people interested in the story at a time that matters the most.

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story season 12 over on FX?

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

