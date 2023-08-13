Domina season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at MGM+

Following the big finale today on MGM+, are you going to see a Domina season 3 renewal? Or, is this the end of the story?

First and foremost, we should note that the series (made overseas by Sky Atlantic) does not have an official renewal as of yet. However, is there still hope? Well, let’s just say that we wouldn’t rule anything out as of yet, and we’d be rather silly to do just that.

After all, there are some important things to be considered here. Take, for starters, the fact that this particular setting allows for a good many stories still to be told. We also tend to think that there is global interest. The problem, at least for the time being, is making sure that viewers all over America really understand that the series exists.

For the time being, one of the biggest problems that MGM+ is running into with some of their series is exposure amidst a really crowded market. They have figured that out somewhat with FROM, which benefits greatly from having an awesome premise and beyond just that, a pretty darn extraordinary cast. Elsewhere, they still need to build attention.

Still, we know that MGM+ does not have to be solely responsible for this show’s future, largely due to the fact that there are international partners and a number of different things that are going to be juggled. We tend to be optimistic, at least for the time being, that there is going to be something more down the road. It’s mostly just a matter of when. If we do get a season 3, there is a legitimately good chance that we end up seeing it at some point in 2024. Granted, with shows on either cable or streaming, we don’t tend to think that there is the same sort of pressure to get episodes on the air immediately. You can exercise some patience here in a different way than you would otherwise.

