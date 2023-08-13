Big Brother 25 live feeds still down for Veto Competition; why?

Let’s just go ahead and say that this is not something we expected at all entering today in the Big Brother 25 house. We were shocked enough to see that the live feeds were still down at around 1:30 a.m. and now, we’re writing this at just past 9:00. Not much has changed. The feeds are still down, and we have no info as to who won the Power of Veto Competition.

Of course, Big Brother fans in particular are curious, to put it mildly. Anytime something like this happens, there are going to be a million or so questions as to what is going on. Today is, at the end of the day, no exception.

So what is really happening here? The prevailing theory has to just be that the Veto is tied to some other twist and in some way, it is ongoing. It may be that a lot of the Nether Region stuff is not connected to the feeds and if a ton of people are stuck there, we may not be able to see it. Or, this is some sort of insane Pressure Cooker-like competition where people are still taking part in some way. If you really want to win the competition, we absolutely could see it.

We know there are theories that someone left or a player got hurt, but we don’t really want to think about either one of those as possibilities right now. We just can’t imagine that this was the plan of production, especially when you consider that this was the first year that the live feeds are also on Pluto TV. This is the second super-long outage we’ve had this season, with the first one coming as a result of Luke being expelled.

