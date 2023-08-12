Daisy Jones & the Six season 2: EPs still hopeful for more

Even though Daisy Jones & the Six was billed as a limited series, doesn’t it feel like there’s a chance still for more? The more that we hear people involved talk about the possibility here, the more that we think that it someday could happen.

Do we think that it will be anytime in the near future? Probably not. After all, you do have to remember for a moment that both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA remain on strike, and you do have to get to the other side of that before these conversations can really get serious. Even when the strikes are over, you still have to conjure up the best possible story!

Nonetheless, it is fun to hear some people involved in the show speak out more about their hopes for more. In an interview with TV Insider, executive producer Lauren Levy Neustadter had the following to say about the idea:

“If any time Amazon came to us and said, ‘What would it be?’ we would put our little thinking caps on about it.”

Meanwhile, fellow EP Scott Neustadter had the following to say:

“It’s super fun to sit and talk to Taylor [Jenkins Reid, author of the book Daisy Jones & the Six] for hours about where we think we could take this next. It was a calculated move to move [the flash forwards] to their 40s. There’s a lot of life left to live, so there could be a future.”

We certainly think that from a commercial standpoint, the desire for more is going to be out there. Just remember for a moment here that more and more viewers are probably going to discover the series in the weeks and months ahead, especially as the strikes start to make an impact on other programs that are / are not coming on the air.

So long as the idea is great, we’d be more than happy to dive into this world again. We’ll just have to wait and see…

