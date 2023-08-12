The Chi season 6 episode 3 promo: Why is Emmett afraid?

Are you ready for The Chi season 6 episode 3 to arrive on Showtime already? We know one thing: Danger is in all directions at this point. We know that some seasons in the past have utilized somewhat of a slow build to get you from point A to point B; however, that is 100% not happening here as the writers are throwing you straight into the fire.

If there’s one bit of advice that we can go ahead and hand down, it is this: Prepare yourself accordingly. Within the world of the story, Emmett better do the same.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the promo for what lies ahead! Within it, it appears as though Emmett, at least upon first glance, has a few different things to be excited about. After all, isn’t his life in a better spot at this point? He’s with Kiesha, and it does seem like on a financial level, he is 100% moving up in the world.

However, you then have to remember that he is associated with Douda and from what we’ve seen, that always means trouble. There is a reason why he never seems comfortable in his own skin anymore. The decisions that he has made could end up causing him to accidentally put people close to him in danger, and that is emblematic of the really tricky position he finds himself in. It’s not like he can just wake up one morning and walk away at this point…

Also, did we mention that Rob is also digging into Q’s death at this point? Things are going to get super-messy at this point, and that’s without even mentioning some of the other drama that is happening with other characters across the board.

