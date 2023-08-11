Who is Charles Koppelman? Billions airs title card tribute

Who is Charles Koppelman? Following the season 7 premiere on Billions on Showtime tonight, it makes sense for you to wonder.

Before we dive too much into Koppelman’s life and legacy, here is a reminder about title cards themselves. They are, in essence, one of the best ways that any show can honor someone for their contributions. They live on in subsequent airings, and they also inspire people out there to look to acquire some more information about who they were.

In this case, Charles Koppelman has more of a personal connection to Billions than almost anyone, as he is father of show executive producer Brian Koppelman. Over the course of his life, Charles was noteworthy as a musician, a music producer, and a businessman across multiple industries. It is through him and some of his work that his son may have gotten a slight sense of this larger world — though obviously not to the extent that we see it on the Paul Giamatti series. He passed away last November at the age of 82, following a battle with cancer.

The tribute to Koppelman is a reminder of the importance of family, both in life but also within the creation of art. Whether directly or indirectly related to a project, a father can serve as an inspiration. There is an emotional connection there that you take to all of your projects.

At the time of his father’s passing, here is what Brian Koppeman wrote on Instagram:

I’ll write more about my dad, Charles Koppelman, when I can. But the only thing that matters is how much I loved him. And how much he taught me about every single thing that matters. He lived exactly the life he wanted to live. And he spent his last days surrounded by those he loved the most. Pop, thank you.

Just this sentiment alone is enough to get teary-eyed, as you can see the love that was very much there.

Our condolences go out to the Koppelman family, and to all who knew Charles. We hope that this title card does serve as a source of comfort.

(Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







