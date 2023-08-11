Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting so much more from Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast soon?

Well, we’d love to have a little more insight on upcoming episodes or casting news. Unfortunately, that’s not something we can bring to the table here. There is no new installment and with that, we’re going to be waiting for a LONG time to see what is coming up. Typically, the cast and crew would be a few episodes into filming at this point … but that is not happening here. Unfortunately, we are at a point here where the long hiatus continues due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

So is there any light at the end of the funnel here? Well, one week go, the AMPTP (the group of studios and streaming services at the heart of the dispute) met with representatives from the writers’ union; however, there was no progress after the fact. There is another meeting that is taking place today, and it is our hope that the writers will get at least get closer to being paid precisely what they deserve.

Now, our hope still is that by the end of the summer, there will be some sort of framework for a deal. If that happens, then there’s a chance that Blue Bloods will be back at some point once we get around to the January or February, and there still could be around 13 episodes we have a chance to see. We know that it is a far cry from what we tend to see most of the time, but we’re sure that you still get a good dose of what you’ve come to know and love over time.

Just brace yourselves and be patient — that is really as we can do at this point.

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 14 when the show eventually returns to CBS?

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

