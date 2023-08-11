Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive further into the world of the Max Thieriot drama?

Well, the first thing you should note here is that if this was a normal summer, season 2 would probably be a few episodes into production at this point. However, it is clearly not a normal summer and with that in mind, we are going to be waiting a really long time to see the series back. The writers’ strike is still going more than 100 days in and beyond just that, the actors in SAG-AFTRA have also been at it for almost a month.

Is there any sort of light at the end of the tunnel at this point? Well, the answer here is that there is another meeting going on today between the WGA and the AMPTP, the collective body of streaming services and studios that are holding everything up right now. Whether or not this meeting leads to more negotiations remains to be seen; they had one last week that more or less went nowhere.

For the time being, we can just go ahead and say that there’s a good chance that Fire Country will be on hold (and without new episodes) until we get around to at least January, if not longer. There’s a good chance that we won’t be getting any more than thirteen episodes and in some ways, we may be lucky if we even end up getting that based on where things currently stand.

No matter when the show comes back…

Let’s just go ahead and reiterate this. There is a huge cliffhanger when it comes to Bode’s future that needs to be resolved, and we don’t think the writers will stay away from this.

