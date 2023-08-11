Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The new HoH’s plan (day 10)

It is a new morning within the Big Brother 25 house! With that, of course, we are getting a better plan for the week.

So what is going to happen here? Well, if you missed it last night, the new Head of Household is Hisam. We know that he is firmly with the Professors, which is the older group of players within the house. What is his plan going to be? Well, that feels rather simple: It sounds like Reilly is his target, and he may nominate her alongside Cameron.

Now, here is where things could get a little bit more complicated. Would Reilly go over Cameron? We’re not sure, mostly because there are multiple people who are already tired of him within the house. Both Izzy and Cirie both seem eager to get him out, and Cirie in particular knows that Reilly trusts her. Because of that, she may be able to withstand being on the block if she lays low and allows Cameron to shoot himself in the foot.

Meanwhile, the game for the time being is without Jared, who has now been transported off to the Nether Region for some period of time. This is a pretty big advantage within the game, largely due to the fact that he will now be in a spot where he isn’t learning about any deals or gameplay. We’re sure that Cirie will clue him in eventually — though honestly, we really just want to see if anyone is going to pick up on the relationship between the two after what Kirsten supposedly heard right before she ended up being evicted.

