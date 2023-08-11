Big Brother 25: How was Luke Valentine expelled?

We knew entering tonight’s Big Brother 25 live eviction episode that we would be seeing the expulsion of Luke Valentine from the game. He had uttered a racial slur in the house a good 36 hours ago, and was removed from the game on early Thursday morning.

The only real question that we had entering the episode was rather simple: How the situation was going to be handled during the live broadcast. Given that there have been no feeds ever since Luke’s removal, there hasn’t been a whole lot of info as to how things were going to be addressed.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Just from the start of the show alone, it felt like this was going to be a pretty unceremonious exit, and that may be design. There could be an intention here to not give Luke much in the way of air time.

When was the expulsion addressed?

It came during the second major block of the episode, which was introduced by Julie Chen with a mention of the “Code of Conduct.” This is something that was expanded in the past, after many complaints of houseguests sticking around after saying offensive comments within the game. The show censored the actual slur Luke said in the house, but they did show Jared struggle with it after the fact. He was clearly put in a really difficult position, as he noted in the Diary Room, as the only Black man in the house.

In the morning, Luke was called into the DR, and we did not actually see the conversation that led to him leaving the game. Reilly eventually announced via a card that he was gone from the game. Cory explained what happened to the other players (Hisam apparently didn’t hear it), but that was it.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Big Brother 25, including what CBS had to say in a statement

How do you think about how tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode handled Luke’s expulsion?

Be sure to let us know below, and then also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







