Is Big Brother 25 new tonight, delayed by NFL preseason game?

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? We know that this is set to be one of the most unpredictable episodes of the season. Not only are we going to see how the show explicitly handles Luke’s expulsion of the game for using a racial slur, but we also need to see whether or not an additional houseguest leaves via a standard eviction. Then, there is the potential for another twist, or a new Head of Household. If you like it when the game is unpredictable, be prepared for almost anything tonight.

Well, for some of you, “tonight” may be relative, and it also could be dependent on what else is going on.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

For the majority of the country, you will have a chance to see tonight’s show starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. However, it is going to vary here and there depending on where you are in the country. In certain markets, there could be delays or preemptions; the broadcast may be moved, so that is something to be aware of in advance. Check your local listings!

Of course, what is probably going to make people even more mad is that the show could be preempted or pushed back in these markets for an NFL preseason game, of all things. Note: We’re not talking about a game that really matters. Instead, it’s a way for teams to figure out who they need to cut or keep. Somehow, these games still get good ratings despite the fact that they have no bearing in the standings. Given that Big Brother will be overlapping more with football this season, just get set for a lot of delays in general.

Related – Head over here to get more news on Luke’s removal from Big Brother 25, including a statement

What do you think we are going to see on Big Brother 25 when it airs tonight?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates that are coming in due time.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







