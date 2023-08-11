Big Brother 25: Was Kirsten Elwin evicted from the game?

Was Kirsten Elwin evicted on Big Brother 25 tonight? This is absolutely a question worth wondering in advance, and for good reason.

After all, think of it like this: In a normal week, it would be fair to assume that she was gone via eviction vote. However, all of that changed a little over 36 hours ago when Luke decided to utter a racial slur. Because of that, he was removed from the game and since that point, the live feeds have been off. This has led to even more questions as to what is really happening within the game, as there is so much that we have missed.

When it comes to Kirsten, there was no clear answer in advance as to what production would do. Our feeling is that they would opt for something similar to last season, when Paloma left the game and it meant a canceled eviction and/or backstage twist. We know that a show like this has contingency plans and can change things up. Given how Kirsten was nominated in the first place due to losing a competition, it never felt that fair that she was on the block to begin with.

Consider this: Would she have made the same mistakes in the house had she not been an immediate nominee? It’s an interesting what-if.

So what happened?

Well after Luke’s expulsion, we learned that the eviction was going to move forward. It felt like a sure thing that Kirsten would be going in this situation. The vote was unanimous, and she was the person sent out.

Did you want to see Kirsten stick around on tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode?

