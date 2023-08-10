Painkiller season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 today at Netflix, can you expect a Painkiller season 2 to happen? Or, are we more or less at the end of things now?

Well, there are a handful of different things to get into, but let’s start off by noting this: If you are feverishly waiting and hoping for something more on the Matthew Broderick show, you are going to be waiting forever. From the start this was billed as a limited series with a beginning, middle, and end. Due to this, we don’t get the sense that there is some real desire to pick things up all over again. There may not be any further story here to even explore to begin with.

One of the big things to remember at present is rather simple: Even if there was an open door for a season 2, the show would have to generate some big viewership for it to happen. We’re honestly not sure that this is going to happen when the dust actually settles here. Just remember for a moment that Painkiller is just one of many shows that have come out already about the opioid crisis, and it is going to have a hard time matching the intrigue that we saw in the past with Dopesick.

Rather than hoping for a season 2 here, we think it is a smarter idea to just cross your fingers and hope that there are some other exciting projects coming up that can feature the same cast. Just remember for a moment here that there are certainly a number ofother stories that can be told either in this space, or one that is at least fairly similar. There are still those opportunities!

Also, if you love Broderick, know that he will also be appearing in the third season of Only Murders in the Building down the road.

