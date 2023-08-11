Minx season 2 episode 5 spoilers: A trip to Las Vegas

Want to learn a little bit more about Minx season 2 episode 5 and what you can expect to see coming up moving forward?

Well, when it comes to mere episode titles alone, can we go ahead and say that this is one of the most ridiculous ones yet? We are, after all, checking out a story here titled “A Stately Pleasure Dome Decree.” We have to imagine that there will be some ridiculousness that comes as a result of this, but also some important stuff for Joyce as she attempts to make some pretty big moves.

If you do want to get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the official Minx season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Joyce and Doug head to Vegas to sell the international rights to Minx. Joyce runs into some colleagues from her past and competes for relevance. At Bottom Dollar, Tina aims to let loose and host a watch party for the Billy Jean King vs. Bobby Riggs tennis match. Shelly faces off on the court with a snide Minx model. Feeling uninspired, Richie explores his career options.

By the end of this episode, is everything set on an international level? Maybe that is one of many different questions that we are left to think about here! In general, though, we appreciate that the show is trying to inject a little bit of history in here with the Billy Jean King – Riggs tennis match. This was such a culture defining event at that point, and it does allow you to get even more context on where these characters are and, beyond just that, what is happening around them.

We are also at a point in the season where certain stories have a certain amount of momentum. We are more than a little psyched to see more of what’s next!

