Big Brother 25: When will live feeds return?

We certainly understand that a lot of people out there know that the Big Brother 25 live feeds have been down for most of the day. So what does that mean?

Well, let’s give a little bit of context as to what’s transpired. Earlier today, Luke was officially expelled from the game after dropping the n word in the house overnight. The feeds went down shortly before he was removed from the house, and they have not returned since. This is the first time in many years that we have seen an expulsion in this way, and so it’s hard to look at precedent so much. After all, production can change that on a whim.

With all of this being said, we wouldn’t be super shocked if the feeds return later tonight after the West Coast airing of the series. If that doesn’t happen, then they may wait altogether until after tomorrow’s eviction show. We know that this will make some Paramount+ subscribers very unhappy, but we could see this as them wanting to get to a point where no one in the house is talking about Luke’s expulsion.

We said this before, but CBS absolutely did the right thing in booting him from the game — after years of them not doing the right thing when it comes to racial slurs in the house, it seems as though they are starting to listen to some of their critics. It was one of those remarks that went far beyond the pale, and the houseguests taking part in the game should not be subjected to that sort of offensive language or behavior. We’ll just have to wait and see when the live feeds return.

