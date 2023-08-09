LA Fire & Rescue season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following tonight’s big finale over on NBC, are you going to be seeing an LA Fire & Rescue season 2 renewal? Or, is this the end?

Well, we should note first and foremost here that there’s a good chance we’re going to be seeing the show come back at some point down the road. As a network, NBC needs some unscripted programming to help them out in the summer — and they could even need some in early 2024, depending on how long the strike lasts. (Of course, they do have a certain measure of control in when it ends — pay the writers and actors!)

In the end, they have to be at least reasonably satisfied with the numbers here. While a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic is nothing to write home about, LA Fire & Rescue also pulls in a good 2.6 million live viewers a week. The show may skew a little old, but a lot of television does at this point with more and more people flocking over to streaming.

While nothing has been decided as of yet in regards to a season 2, there is certainly one huge thing that this show has going for it: The presence of Dick Wolf behind the scenes. After all, remember that we’re talking here about one of the biggest names in all of television, and someone who also produces the One Chicago series and a number of other big-time hits.

If we do get more episodes…

Odds are, they would air at some point in 2024. We don’t think that the style or the tone of the show should change, and nor will it be a priority. Just remember for a moment here that LA Fire & Rescue is a part of a genre that has been around for a long time. Wolf in general also tends to understand the sort of shows that work really well for him and is never too concerned with deviating away from that.

Do you want to see an LA Fire & Rescue season 2 renewal at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







