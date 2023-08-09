Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Will Luke be expelled?

It is the morning of day 8 within the Big Brother 25 house and yet, here we are in the same spot we’ve been in past seasons. Someone has used a racist slur on the live feeds and with that, we have to wait and see if production will do anything.

The moment happened overnight, as Luke dropped the n word in a conversation with Cory, Hisam, and Jared. There was no consequence to him saying it (other than some facial reactions), and the game pressed on. This was not the first time that we have heard, unfortunately, someone make such a comment in the game; heck, back in season 15 the runner-up that season used offensive language.

As of right now, nothing has been done as a game-related consequence to what Luke said, but it comes years after CBS and production professed that they would take a stronger stance. In a perfect world, they would expel him immediately from the show — there should not be a place for this sort of language, and nor does there have to be some sort of “educational moment” where Black players have to get together and explain to him why what he said is wrong. He should already know in 2023. There will be consequences in real life, but there also need to be action taken within the game. It should not just be up to players to police someone being so offensive and wrong.

If something is done to Luke as a response to this comment, we will probably know over the course of the next 24 hours. For now, it appears as though Kirsten is going to be evicted on Thursday. If Luke does get expelled that eviction will probably be canceled, similar to what happened when Paloma walked last season. This would send a message that there are certain things that Big Brother will no longer tolerate; on several international versions, we tend to think he will already be gone.

Do you think Luke will be expelled on Big Brother 25?

