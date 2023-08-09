Physical season 3 episode 4 spoilers: The fitness expo

Want to learn a little bit more about Physical season 3 episode 4 over on Apple TV+? Well, there is more coming in a handful of days.

So what do we know entering “Like a Rocket”? Well, that Sheila is somewhat on the verge of collapsing. Sure, we know that she has found a way to ensure that she has a platform for her aerobics, but at the same time, she is both battling her demons and a voice in her head. This time around, that voice is Zooey Deschanel’s character of Kelly, a sitcom star turned fitness guru who has become a huge threat to her empire in an extremely short period of time.

In the end, most of Sheila’s interactions with Kelly have been imaginary, but that is about to change. Want to learn a little more? Then go ahead and check out the full Physical season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

“A fitness expo challenges Sheila’s recovery when it brings her face to face with Kelly.”

We know that this is the final season and because of that, there is a good chance that we are going to see a lot of events escalate quite quickly. If there is any advice that we can share as a result of that, it’s quite simple: Be prepared. There is a LOT of big stuff coming, and we anticipate a few twists are going to be here before we get to the end of the series.

What is also so great about Physical in particular is that it is rather unpredictable in nature. Sheila is a complicated character. Because of that, it is really hard to say if the character is going to end the show in an altogether happy place or not. That is probably the intention, but one thing we can say with a certain measure of confidence is simple: Rose Byrne is probably going to kill it. We hope you are prepared.

