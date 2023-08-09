High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 5 canceled?

Following the big season 4 premiere today on Disney+, is there a chance that a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 5 will happen?

Well, the first thing that we should do at this point is go ahead and share the bad news: There are no plans for any more of the series, at least for the time being. The streaming service announced that this would be the final season long in advance and with that in mind, there has not exactly been a lot of drama here for a good while.

The only thing that surprises us somewhat at the moment is the oh-so-simple fact that all episodes of season 4 are being put out there at the same time! Given the lack of programming amidst the writers’ strike, we personally thought that they would be spaced out a little bit more. After all, isn’t this an opportunity to try and capitalize on a pretty open schedule? Apparently, that is not something that the folks at the streaming service are all that worried about at the end of the day.

One of the most important things that we can say at this point is that season 4 is meant to not just give closure to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but also the movies that inspired it. That is one of the reasons why we have some of the cameos that we do within season 4.

In the long-term…

Well, the only thing that we can really say is that Disney loves to revisit their properties with some sort of regularity, so we tend to personally think that one day, we are going to have a chance to either see another movie for a new generation or some other sort of series. We’re sure that no matter what, there’s going to be some music — honestly, we’d be rather confused if there wasn’t!

