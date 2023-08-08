Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is Jared after Hisam? (day 7)

In just a couple of days the latest Big Brother 25 eviction is here and with that, a lot of people are looking ahead. That is probably also the case because the eviction of Kirsten has felt pretty obvious for a good while now. There are some other plans that could be in the works now, and for Jared, one of them is finding a way to create a target that is not his mom Cirie moving forward.

As many of you know, Jared is in a primo spot in the house — he obviously has his mom and Felicia on his side, but he’s also got great connections with Reilly’s team. He is great no matter what happens. He likely knows that Reilly, Jag, Cory, or Cameron could be targeted if someone on Cirie’s side gets into power, but what about if Jag wins? What about Blue or Matt?

Well, in what was a very lengthy talk with Reilly this afternoon, Jared put in a lot of work to put the target on Hisam, using as justification his physical threat level, his gameplay, and also how he seems to have it out for Cory. Jared and Hisam don’t have the best relationship, so this is a name Jared is willing to throw out there at this point. Sure, it would lose a number off Cirie’s side, but it is someone he could afford to lose.

At some point, we do think Jared being a full-on double agent is going to come out. We tend to think that Cameron is already aware of some of it after his antics yesterday. What we’re seeing in some ways right now is just a reminder that there really isn’t that much loyalty between anyone at this point in the season. The group of Cirie, Izzy, Bowie, Felicia, and Jared is fairly solid, but for Reilly, she may have herself, Jag, Blue, and Matt before things get crazy. America is with them, but we tend to think she will be flexible.

