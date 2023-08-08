Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is Cameron next target? (day 7)

We are closing in on the one-week mark in Big Brother 25 and this morning, there is a strange shift in the game. We know who some of the next targets are, but we also are starting to wonder more about who the next targets should be. Is it time that someone goes ahead and gets Cameron out of the game?

Last night was uncomfortable at times, to put it mildly. We went through how he ratted out much of Reilly’s game to the other side of the house, almost as though he was jumping ship. Then, he went back to Reilly and told her a lot of what he did, and also made it seem like he was looking out for her. Clearly, he is trying to make it so that nobody sees him as the enemy in the house, but he’s also making it seem like nobody can trust him. This has also got Cirie and others thinking that Red (who was working with them) has been feeding Cameron information. Hisam and Cirie both think that Cameron is just going to work with whoever gets power next.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Where things get a bit more uncomfortable is how Cameron keeps trying to infantilize Reilly and make it seem like he is some father figure to her — some of his comments on the subject are really strange and not fun to watch at all. We do think his actions the past 24 hours will make him a target; it’s just a matter of when.

Luke knows the truth

Late yesterday, Luke found out from Izzy and Hisam that he was Reilly’s contingency plan for the week, so that may inform a lot of his own decision-making moving forward. Clearly, Reilly is in big trouble moving forward, and we tend to think she feels it.

Related – Be sure to read some more news now on Big Brother 25, including Luke – twin speculation

What do you most want to see for Izzy as we move further into Big Brother 25 this week?

Go ahead and share in the comments! After that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates as we move forward.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







