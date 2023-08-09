The Wonder Years season 2 episode 9, episode 10: Finale event!

Next week on ABC, you are going to see The Wonder Years season 2 episode 9 — but also episode 10 to go along with it! This is the epic two-part finale, and hopefully something that is going to give you a lot of fun and nostalgia. Who doesn’t love stories about a birthday party and also a trip to Disneyland?

Unfortunately, there is no news out there about a season 3 renewal, and it remains to be seen when ABC will announce news on that given what is going on here. Remember, after all, that we are right in the middle of both the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Networks can still announce future seasons, but things could prove rather complicated along the way.

Want to get a few more details all about what’s coming? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full The Wonder Years season 2 episode 9 synopsis below … plus the one for episode 10.

Season 2 episode 9, “Happy Birthday, Clisby” – The Williams gather to celebrate Clisby’s 75th birthday – including Bill’s brother Melvin and his daughter Cassie. While Bill and Melvin try to one-up each other for Clisby’s approval, Cassie shares big news with Lillian and Kim.

Season 2 episode 10, “The Happiest Place on Earth” – When the Williams family decides to go on a family vacation, Kim suggests a road trip to Austin College and Dean proposes a stop at Disneyland. After meeting up with his old bandmates, Bill reflects on his life choices.

Do we need a cliffhanger at the end here?

We’re not honestly sure that we do. After all, just remember that this is not the sort of show that we are really dealing with here! The real goal here is, in the end, to just give us a lot of entertaining moments that are both heartwarming and also a little bit funny.

(Photo: ABC.)

