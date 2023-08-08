Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is Cameron flipping? (day 6)

Tonight, the Big Brother 25 house suddenly became chaotic all over again, and we are still trying to make sense of much of it.

So what exactly happened here? Well, all of it is still confusing, but on the surface it feels like Cameron is tired with Reilly’s antics and spiraling and he’s decided that he wants to join and organize some sort of side-alliance. Or, is he?

One of the things that we’ve learned within the first six days is pretty simple: These people are nuts. Everyone is flipping all over the place. Everyone has basically now figured out there are two sides of the house, people are panicking, and Izzy thinks that she can manipulate everyone … even though she can’t stand Cameron or, to some extent, Red.

Personally, we just think that Cameron is on a bit of a fishing expedition to try to turn people against each other and collect information. In the end, he just wants the two sides to fight with each other and then he can sit back and watch some of the drama. He will just attach himself to whoever is in power if he can, and he probably realized that there were people jumping ship on Reilly and wanted to do whatever he could in order to present himself the right away to the masses.

The person who could be hurt the most by all of the chaos tonight is Jared, given that Izzy, in one talk with Cameron, said that she’s close with Jared. That could tell him that either it’s true, or that Izzy is trying to make Cameron believe that Jared can’t be trusted. It creates another big layer, and it may tell Cameron that they already had a mole in their eight-person alliance even before him.

On paper, it still seems like Cirie’s side of the house is outplaying Reilly’s, but nothing in the game is really that simple. Izzy is so insane at playing hard that it could scare people off.

What do you most want to see for Izzy as we move further into Big Brother 25 this week?

