Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Of course, we are at a point where we desperately want more!

Unfortunately, this is where we have to remind you that we’re at a point right now where things are not moving rather quickly at all. There are no new episodes of these shows this week, and there also are not ones planned for the rest of the summer. At this point typically, productions for the One Chicago series are several weeks in — and that’s just not the case here.

What is the reason for this? Well, it’s rather simple: We are now more than three months into the WGA strike, and we are several weeks now into the SAG-AFTRA strike, as well. There is no indication that either one of these is nearing an end. It did seem as though there were a few glimmers of hope last week with the writers and the studios / streaming services, but that was soon dashed. Now, we’re facing a period of long uncertainty again as to when all of this will be over. We do still want to think that January is possible, but we’re probably going to need to see some movement over the next few weeks in order for that to happen. Otherwise, it could be February or even March when we see these characters back in Chicago.

The tough truth at the moment is rather simple: Even if NBC pushes to pay all the writers and actors what they deserve, they have to get all the other conglomerates on board here, as well. That could prove quite difficult.

Will these shows be worth the wait?

This is at least something we’re optimistic about. We have no reason not to be for the time being, based on the past.

(Photo: NBC.)

